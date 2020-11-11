Former resident of Oshawa, Dolores, passed peacefully surrounded by family, at North Bay Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Dolores (Lamont) was the beloved wife of 68 years of Terrance O'Connor of North Bay. She was the much loved mother of James (Patricia) of Hastings, Marilyn Brown (Richard) of Midland, Marie Shutka (the late Desmond) of Pickering, Lawrence O'Connor (Christina) of Minden, Colleen Townsend (Anthony) of Marmora, Theresa (Sylvain Harrison) of Port Elgin, Frances Connelly (Benny) of Innisfil, Timothy O'Connor (Lucy) of Wingham, Shannon Smith (Timothy) of Oshawa and Matthew (Marian) of Bowmanville. She will be lovingly remembered by 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dolores was the dear sister of Katherine Amo of North Bay and Patricia Dupuis of Kirkland Lake. She was predeceased by her parents Lena (Liberty) and James Hector Lamont and sisters Mary-Claire Lamont and Lois Ann Connolly. The O'Connor family received visitors at the Paul Funeral Home, Powassan on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Pro-Cathedral of the Assumption, North Bay on Thursday, October 15. Interment followed at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Powasssan. Should you wish to make a donation in Dolores' memory, the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the North Bay Respiratory Association are suggested. For assistance in making a donation, to leave a message of support for the family, or for more information, please go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca
or call PAUL FUNERAL HOME, Powassan at (705) 724-2024.