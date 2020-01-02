Home

of Don & Jessica Butt It's been 25 years ago Since we lost your loving souls Someone we love has gone away And life is not the same. The greatest gift that you can give Is just to speak their name. We need to hear the stories And the tales of days gone past We need for you to understand These memories must last. We cannot make more memories Since they're no longer here So when you speak of them to us It's music to our ears. Remembering you Don on your birthday on December 9th as I always do. How really wonderful it was to have a son like you. To Harry my husband, I love you. It is comforting knowing that Mom, and my sister Iva are with you. We are thinking of you Uncle Alan. Remembering my dear friend, Marg Kelly. You are all Sadly Missed by Mom, Travis, Joan Family & Friends
