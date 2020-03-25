Home

Passed away on Sunday March 22nd, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Don was in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Joanne (Cowan) for 59 years. Loving father of Anne (Paul) and Stephen (Maureen). Grandfather of Kurtis, Gregory, Ben, Brenden, Damien, Dylen and Shannen. Dear brother of Virginia Bond, Teresa Comerford (Stanley) and brother-in-law Ivan Wallace. Predeceased by William, James, Eleanor and Mary. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Don will be sadly missed by his dear friends Marg & Hedley, Fiorina & Sylvio, Maria & Janusz and Helena & Jim. Don was a proud retiree of General Motors with 33 years of service. He was a member of the CAW Union and enjoyed playing golf with the GM retirees. Donald's family would like to mention a very special and heartfelt thank you to Hazel (PSW) who cared for Don for ten years; showing such loyalty, compassion and caring, allowing him to remain in his home. A Celebration of Donald's Life will take place in the future, once a gathering is allowed. Memorial donations in memory of Don to Palliative Care LHO through LHO Foundation office or the Oshawa Humane Society of Durham Region would be appreciated. Please visit online at armstrongfh.ca to share stories and condolences with the family.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 25, 2020
