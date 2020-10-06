(Lifelong member of St. Matthew's Anglican Church) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with family by his side on Friday October 2nd, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Judy for over 60 years. Loving dad of Natalie Sabean (Susan Cummings), Dianna Fomenko (Boris) and Christopher Sabean (Meagan). Adoring Pappa of Sarah (Paul), Adam (Vicky) and Great-Pappa of Addison. Cherished brother of Marilyn, Joyce, Brenda and predeceased by Adeline. Don will be missed by many extended family and friends. A private family service will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Donald to Diabetes Canada or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
