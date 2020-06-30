Peacefully, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre, in Oshawa. Don Proutt, beloved husband of 50 years to Grace (Walters) of Nestleton. Loved brother of Beth and her husband John (deceased), and John. Will be missed by his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Donald Proutt will be held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Interment St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Blackstock. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to Port Perry Hospital Foundation or the Anglican Church of the Ascension. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.