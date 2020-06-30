Donald Bruce PROUTT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre, in Oshawa. Don Proutt, beloved husband of 50 years to Grace (Walters) of Nestleton. Loved brother of Beth and her husband John (deceased), and John. Will be missed by his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Donald Proutt will be held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Interment St. John's Anglican Cemetery, Blackstock. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to Port Perry Hospital Foundation or the Anglican Church of the Ascension. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved