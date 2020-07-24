1/
Donald "Don" CANNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Lakeridge Health Hospital, Oshawa. On Monday. July 20, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Don, with his beloved Flo (his partner of 13 years) and Debbie (his daughter) by his side, passed peacefully. He will be very sadly missed by Flo, Debbie Pickers, husband Jeff, Grandchildren Sarah (Dave), Jordan and Ryan. Linda Chirrey, husband George, grandchildren, David (Kerri) and great-grandchildren, Adam and Cole. He will be very missed by family Carol (Frank) and Daryl and families. He will be sadly missed by many, nieces, nephews and friends. Don was predeceased by his late Wife Margaret Cannell. Don was also predeceased by his Mom and Dad and nine brothers and sisters, he is sadly the last of the clan. Don enjoyed going to the Oshawa Seniors Centre and Adult Day Program where they will genuinely miss his wonderful sense of humour and how he kept them smiling. He loved Frank Sinatra music. A private family service has taken place, donations to an Animal Rescue of your choice or the Alzheimer Society in Don's name would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Accettone Funeral Home Ltd.
384 Finley Avenue
Ajax, ON L1S 2E3
(905) 428-9090
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Accettone Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 24, 2020
Dear Flo and family
Our sincere condolences to all of you. My husband Dennis enjoyed having Don in the day program with his sense of humor. He will be missed.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Dennis and Carmel Casson
Carmel
July 24, 2020
Condolences to all of Donalds family, and of course to Flo, her ladyship. I volunteered at the Conant Day Program, Don was a very special man. We will miss him.
Beverley Hogan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved