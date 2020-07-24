At Lakeridge Health Hospital, Oshawa. On Monday. July 20, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Don, with his beloved Flo (his partner of 13 years) and Debbie (his daughter) by his side, passed peacefully. He will be very sadly missed by Flo, Debbie Pickers, husband Jeff, Grandchildren Sarah (Dave), Jordan and Ryan. Linda Chirrey, husband George, grandchildren, David (Kerri) and great-grandchildren, Adam and Cole. He will be very missed by family Carol (Frank) and Daryl and families. He will be sadly missed by many, nieces, nephews and friends. Don was predeceased by his late Wife Margaret Cannell. Don was also predeceased by his Mom and Dad and nine brothers and sisters, he is sadly the last of the clan. Don enjoyed going to the Oshawa Seniors Centre and Adult Day Program where they will genuinely miss his wonderful sense of humour and how he kept them smiling. He loved Frank Sinatra music. A private family service has taken place, donations to an Animal Rescue of your choice or the Alzheimer Society in Don's name would be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store