Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday March 5th, 2020 at the age of 83. Donald, beloved husband of Eleanore for 57 years. Loving father of Brad Bain (Lori Roblin) and Rodney Bain. Cherished grandfather of Hayden, Adam, Tayvia, Aislin and Brenna. Dear brother to Jackie (the late Ian) Barker and David (Patricia) Bain. Fondly remembered by his nephews Scott Barker and Rob Barker. Don made a significant impact on the lives of many, including Jeremy, Robbie, Tammy, Peter and Kristen. Don's career as a Chartered Professional Accountant included private practice, and Comptroller for the Mackie Group. He was actively engaged in the community, serving two terms as President of the Whitby Lion's club, Board President of the Durham Children's Aid Society and with his wife was a foster parent for 35 years. It is Donald's wish that a private family service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 905 443-3376. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospital for Sick Children, Heart and Stroke Foundation or a .
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020