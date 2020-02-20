|
|
A planter of seeds who worked 'til the end, passed away February 12, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay at 86 years of age. Don helped to build much of Canada's most important infrastructure. Hwy 401, Welland Canal, Alaska Hwy and Alberta Oil Fields to name a few. He leaves a legacy of continuous construction. Loved husband of Alma (MaGill) for 64 years, proud father of Ryan (and Nancy), Warren (and Julia), Shawn (and Danielle), Sherry and his buddy Wayne, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Donations to Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020