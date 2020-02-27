Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Iron Horse Ranch
804 Highway 7A
Bethany, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sutcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Sutcliffe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Sutcliffe Obituary
A planter of seeds who worked 'til the end, passed away February 12, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay at 86 years of age. Don helped to build much of Canada's most important infrastructure. Hwy 401, Welland Canal, Alaska Hwy and Alberta Oil Fields to name a few. He leaves a legacy of continuous construction. Loved husband of Alma (MaGill) for 64 years, proud father of Ryan (and Nancy), Warren (and Julia), Shawn (and Danielle), Sherry and his buddy Wayne, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Celebration of life to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7th at Iron Horse Ranch, 804 Highway 7A, Bethany, Ontario. Donations to Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -