Donald James MUNROE

It is with profound sadness that the family of Don Munroe announces his passing on February 10, 2020 at the age of 101 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. Don was born in London, Ontario on June 19, 1918, the eldest of three children. He is predeceased by his devoted wife Isabelle, loving father to Anne Marie Prychoda, Keith Munroe, Lynn (Stuart) Robertson, cherished grandfather to Devon, Erin and Ryan and dear brother to Shirley Taylor and Violet Stoddard. A special thank you to the outstanding nursing staff of the Palliative Care Unit who so lovingly took care of our father. Please consider a donation in Don's name to the Bowmanville Hospital Foundation or the Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign. For further information go to Mount Lawn's website at mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020
