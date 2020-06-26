Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at 89 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Noonan). Devoted father of Bill, Don, Jim and Diane (predeceased) and her husband Jeff. Cherished Papa of Jill, Brett, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Amy and Danny. Don will be fondly remembered by his siblings, his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West on Sunday, June 28th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. (Covid-19 restrictions in effect). A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary of the People Parish. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society - Run for the Cure or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.