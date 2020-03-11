Home

Peacefully on Monday, March 9th, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Don, loved husband and best friend of Valerie. Loved father of Rick (2011) and Pam; Robbie (1974); Jeff and Maria; Leanne and Pete. Don's grandkids were his pride and joy - Ben, Harley and Skyler, Tyler, Griffin, Seth and Riley. Don is remembered by his sisters, Sue Elliott, Cindy Morey, the late Margaret Lee and by their families. Don is survived by his sisters, Sue Elliott and Cindy Morey. Don was born in Gooderham and spent his early days in Caesarea where he met his wife, Val. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and GM employee. An outdoor enthusiast, he embraced hunting, fishing and camping. His best times were spent in the outdoors with his family and friends. The family of Don McColl invite you to join them as they celebrate Don's life, on Friday, March 13, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with memory sharing at 4 p.m., Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby. Donations in Don's memory can be made to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 11, 2020
