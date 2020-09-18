Don passed peacefully at his home in Wharncliffe at the age of 72. Beloved second father and uncle of Kellie Ovaska (John). Predeceased by his son David, his parents George and Evelyn Meadows and his brother David Meadows. Dear brother of Penny Breen (the late Dave), Perry Meadows (Lori) and Shelley Knox (Raymond). Fondly remembered by many friends and acquaintances far and wide. Uncle Donnie loved Tim Horton's, scratch tickets, card games for money and dirty jokes. He had a unique sense of humour, could swear like a sailor and had an amazing ability to make people laugh. Donnie was a real "character" with an authentic soul. He was honest and wasn't afraid to speak his mind. We will forever miss our Uncle Donnie and everything about "The Old Goat". The family wishes to thank those who always answered the phone...even if it was 10 times a day. Special thank you to Don's lady friends as well as his buddies and workers at Tim Horton's in Newcastle. A celebration of Don's life will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Beggs Funeral Home.



