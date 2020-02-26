|
Donald 'Don' Ross Tebble passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Oshawa on Friday, February 21st, 2020 with his family by his side. Don was a dedicated employee of GM for over 36 years and an active volunteer within the Durham Region. Beloved husband and best friend of Viola (Sedgwick) Tebble of 56 years. Dearest father of Karen Brennan (John Tomkins) and Arlene Fauteux (Jean-Marc Fauteux). Loving grandfather of Jonathan, Brittany, Steven, Rachel-Lynn and Rebecca. Funeral visitation and service will be held on February 28th, 2020 at DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa, Ontario L1J 0C7 with visitation from 1 to 2 pm and service to follow. Internment will take place in the spring of 2020 at Blackstock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bladder Cancer Canada.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 26, 2020