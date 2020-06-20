Donelda "Donna" (Stacey) Finney
Donelda Finney of Oshawa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Bowmanville Hospital. Born in Oshawa on July 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Eldon John Stacey. She is survived by her husband Albert Everett; three children: Patricia Louise of Kitchener, Brian Bradford (Beverly) of Oshawa and Daniel John (Anne) of Quispamsis, NB; one sister: Helen Jean White (Russ); two grandchildren: Kathleen Hogan (Sean) and Jenna McQuinn (Jonathan); four great-granddaughters, Tilly, Cecelia, Madelyn and Isabel, as well as many nieces and nephews. Donelda was predeceased by her son Kevin Phillip. Donelda and Albert eloped on January 16th, 1953, after which they enjoyed travelling the world including Australia and Europe, but their favourite was the Caribbean Islands. Donelda was a devoted member of the United Church Women (UCW), and her passion was her career as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed reading and knitting. Donelda will be remembered most for her joy of preparing meals and hosting large events for family and friends. A Celebration of Life at the Armstrong Funeral Home followed by interment of Donna's ashes at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens will be held once restrictions are lifted. An announcement will be published when a date has been chosen. In memory of Donelda, a contribution to a charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 20, 2020.
