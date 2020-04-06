Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
Donelda Louise FINNEY


1932 - 2020
FINNEY, Donelda Louise (Nee: Stacey) of Oshawa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Bowmanville hospital. Born in Oshawa on July 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Eldon John Stacey. She is survived by her husband Albert Everett; three children: Patricia Louise of Kitchener, Brian Bradford (Beverly) of Oshawa and Daniel John (Anne) of Quispamsis, NB; one sister: Helen Jean White (Russ); two grandchildren: Kathleen Hogan (Sean) and Jenna McQuinn (Jonathan); four great-granddaughters, Tilly, Cecelia, Madelyn and Isabel, as well as many nieces and nephews. Donelda was predeceased by son Kevin Phillip. Donelda and Albert eloped on January 16th, 1953, after which they enjoyed travelling the world including Australia, and Europe, but their favourite was the Caribbean Islands. Donelda was a devoted member of the United Church Women (UCW), and her passion was her career as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed reading and knitting. Donelda will be remembered most for her joy of preparing meals and hosting large events for family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 16th at 11 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens to follow the service. In memory of Donelda, a contribution to a would be appreciated. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 6, 2020
