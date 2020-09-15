March 11, 1942 - September 7, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Donna Jeane Evans on September 7, 2020. She is lovingly remembered by her son Jeff and his wife Tania. Loving Nana to her grandsons, Cole and Carter and great granddaughter Aria.Sadly missed and loved by her sisters and their husbands, Pam and Rick, Judy and Fred, Cheryl and Don and her brother Barrie and wife Joyce. Predeceased by her brother Alan and survived by his wife Valerie. Predeceased by her brother Marvin. Will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Donna was a retired worker of Chrysler at the Ajax Trim Plant where she worked for over 30 years and was a great friend to so many. Celebration of Life to be planned Forever in our hearts "Nana"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store