Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Loved mother of Jamie (Sheryl) and Carrie (Ron). Grandmother of Dakota and the late Dillon Piche. Sister to Donald Tilling and Eleanor Brough. Donna has gone to join her parents Richard and Rosena Tilling, and brothers Kenneth, Arthur and Ronald. Fondly remembered by Ken Ferguson. Family and friends are invited to call at Groveside Cemetery Brooklin, Tuesday July 28 at 11:00 a.m. for Service and Interment. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice
. Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 50 people at the cemetery.