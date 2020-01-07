Home

Donna Marie White

Donna Marie White Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Centre in her 76th year after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Edward "Ed" White of 57 years. Loving mother of Ed (Cindy), Dan (Adrienne) and Julie (Kyle). Cherished grandmother of Haily, Keenan (Rebecca), Keegen and Audrey. Survived by her sister Julie and brother Doug. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. In keeping with Donna's wishes a private burial will take place at Cataraqui Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Homes-Central Chapel. 613-546-5454
