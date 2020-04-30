|
Passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife to Jerry of 57 years and cherished mother of Debbie (Scott). Donna was predeceased by her son Chris, parents Charles & Minnie Shannon and brothers Raymond (Mary), Winston (Rose), and Stirling (Ann). Donna will be sadly missed by her brothers Tom (Brenda), Charles (Lori) and sister Doreen (Gary), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the compassionate care from Donna's PSWs, and nurses and physicians of the Palliative Care Team at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. A private family service of remembrance will be held April 27, 2020 at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME (847 King St. W, Oshawa 905-721-1234). A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In memory of Donna, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 30, 2020