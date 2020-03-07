|
Peacefully, with her husband of 74 years at her side on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home in The Village of Taunton Mills, Whitby in her 102nd year. Dora, beloved wife of Ronald Button. Dearly loved mother of Marie Welsh (Rob), Lillian Foster (Harold), Evelyn Robbins (Carmen), Debbie Fuller (James), and Jack Button (Sharon). Dora is predeceased by her two sons James Brockman and Clair Brockman. Lovingly remembered by her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Friday, March 13th from 1 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 7, 2020