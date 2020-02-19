|
|
Doreen passed, as she lived, with courage, dignity and grace. She was loved by her family and friends. Married to Allan for 58 wonderful years, they shared their love of family, gardening, travel and laughter. Doreen is survived by daughters Catherine and Leanne (Stephen), grandchildren Kristen (Jordan) and Cameron, and Great-granddaughter Reese. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or the are greatly appreciated. Doreen's family also thanks Drs. McGarry and Kassirer and the incredible staff at Fosterbrooke LTC for their unwavering dedication, care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home, Oshawa. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020