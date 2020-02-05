|
In her 87th year Doreen entered peacefully into rest in her home on January 31, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Herbert and son Daryle. Lovingly remembered by her brother Gord (June), her children Wayne, Karen (Mark) and Dan (Lauralee), 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her nurses Elaine, Lynn and Hannah, the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, Markham Stouffville Hospital, and Toronto Grace Hospital for their devotion to her care over the last year. Doreen was an active member of the Uxbridge Community. She was awarded many trophies and medals commemorating her acts of service. For many years she invested insurmountable hours in clubs and programs; such as, the 4H of Durham East, teaching CPR and First Aid with Canadian Red Cross and volunteering at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. She also loved serving at her local church, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 70 Toronto Street North, Uxbridge. Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made in Doreen's name to The Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre or the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Uxbridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 5, 2020