It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Doreen Rush, at the age of 88, on August 29,2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. Doreen often referred to " being dragged up in Oshawa" but did she ever love this city. She got out of Oshawa by marrying Joe Palmer and moving to Toronto where they raised five children. She became a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Doreen became a cosmitition for Merle Norman Cosmetics and was sent to Bahamas, Bermuda and Mexico. Later she was to manage Calicut Luggage when Sherway Gardens first opened. She got to travel the world in luxury with her second husband, John Rush, visiting Asia, Thailand, Singapore, Costa Rica, Mexico and all of Europe. Doreen leaves behind her beloved brother, Bob and his wife Bubbles. Her children: Michael, Joanne, Johnny, Janet and Sue. Her grandchildren: Donny, Amanda, Adam, Andrea, Carly, Ana Karina, Jacob and Caleb. Her great grandchildren : Maria, Thiago, Enzo and Viv. Her daughter in law Susana and her dear friend, Ingrid, who was always so thoughtful and caring. I know my mother would also like to thank all of the others who took the time to give her a phone call, drop by for a cup of tea or lend a hand during the last year of her life. Thank you. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



