Doreen VanVught

1933-2020 In her 87th year Doreen entered peacefully into rest in her home on January 31, 2020. Lovingly remembered by her best friend and life partner Ron Collins, brother Gordon Houting (June), her children Wayne Lamb, Karen (Mark Barnert) and Dan Van Vught (Lauralee), 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her first husband Norman Lamb, husband Hubert Van Vught and son Daryle Lamb, and parents Gertrude and William Houting. Special thanks to her nurses Elaine, Lynn and Hannah, the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital, Markham Stouffville Hospital, and Toronto Grace Hospital, for their devotion to her care over the last year. Thanks to Ron for all the comfort,joy and love you gave Doreen. Alway a dedicated wife and mother, Doreen was also an active member of the Uxbridge Community. She was awarded many trophies and medals commemorating her acts of service. For many years she invested insurmountable hours in clubs and programs; such as, the 4H of Durham East, teaching CPR and First Aid with Canadian Red Cross and volunteering at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. She also loved serving at her local church, Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on September 19th, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 70 Toronto Street North, Uxbridge. Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made in Doreen's name to 4-H Canada or the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Uxbridge. It is a private service with CoVid regulations. For attendee reservation please contact Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073).



