|
|
On December 29, 2019 in her 94th year with her son Jim (Buzz) by her side, mum slipped peacefully into her eternal sleep. Beloved daughter of the late Lilian Pearl Kirkpatrick (Luke) and James Albert Kirkpatrick. Sister to late Evelyn, Florence, Gladys Sale (Dud), Violet Ishii (Royal) and brother Roger (Bud). Dearly loved mum to David James (Buzz) and his late wife Anne (Webb who passed over 2015), daughter Rosemary Bezzant-Estey and Jeff. Nany B to Robert (Buzz) and Tanya (Leizert), Lisa and Chad (Craft) and Michael (Buzz) and Jessica (Verge). Gramma to Daniel Rogers and Edi (Potgieter). Great-gramma to Cameron (Craft) and Kevin (Potgieter). A very beautiful funeral service was officiated by The Rev. Canon Judy Herron-Graham on January 3, 2020. Memorial donations to the Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre 86 Centre St. W. Oshawa, Ontario L1G 1L7 or to the would be appreciated. For Jeannie's full obituary please see Oshawa Funeral Home Website