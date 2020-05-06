Dorian "Pete" Butt
Butt, Dorian "pete" It is with sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Dorian "Pete" Butt. Passing at Ross Memorial Hospital, Dorian "Pete" was predeceased by his wife Joan Butt. Dear father to Michael Butt, Stephanie Butt and Daphne Butt. Grandfather to Chantal and Sienna. Brother to Grant Butt and Carol Wilson. He will be greatly missed. Donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.


Published in Durham Region News on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
