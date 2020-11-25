1/1
Doris AGIUS
Peacefully on November 21, 2020, Doris beloved wife of the late Tony of 61 years. Loving mother of Anthony and his wife Marie and Robert and his wife Debby. Cherished grandfather of Cassandra and Max. Dear sister of Gaetano (Georgina), Harry (Mary) and the late Frank, Tony, Esther, Robbie, Joey and Charlie. Doris will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. Visitation will take place at W. C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Due to Covid, visitation will be in increments of half hour slots. Please call 905-668-3410 to book a time and give your name and phone number. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist, 903 Giffard Street, Whitby, on Wednesday at 10:30am.Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Donations in memory of Doris to St. John the Evangelist Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wctownfuneralcvhapel.com


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 25, 2020.
