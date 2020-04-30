Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Doris Bernice "Dorie" CHRISTENSEN

Doris Bernice "Dorie" CHRISTENSEN Obituary
On Sunday April 26, 2020 in Oshawa, Ontario in her 94th year. Dorie was born and raised in Oshawa to Charles Jollow and Hilda Phillips, moving to Haydon in 1963 where she lived until 2006. Throughout her life Dorie took pleasure in creating a comfortable home for her family, being active in her community, and maintaining loyal friendships. Dorie was predeceased in 1999 by her cherished husband of almost 47 years, Lars Christensen. Dear mother of Mary Ellen Christensen. Loving and proud grandmother to Elizabeth Atkinson and Michael Atkinson. Extremely fond aunt to Ted Henderson, Don Henderson, Joan Gajadharsingh, Susan Smith, Paul Risnyk, and their families. Dorie was predeceased by her greatly loved sisters Madeline Henderson and Helen Risnyk. Great appreciation to Dr. Harvey Williams for his care and humour over the years. Thank you to the medical teams and all staff at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, Whitby and Oshawa, and Dr. Abdul Rahman and the wonderful people at Revera Cedarcroft in Oshawa for their attentive care of Dorie over the past five months. Funeral was held at Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville, on Tuesday April 28th. Burial at Bethesda Cemetery. If you would like to make a charitable donation in Dorie's memory please consider your local food bank. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 30, 2020
