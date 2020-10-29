1/
Doris FRAME
1922-12-13 - 2020-09-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In her 97th year, Dorie died peacefully in her sleep at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC following a brief illness. Born in Uxbridge, ON, daughter of Clara and Russell Pollock, older sister of Joyce (all deceased), Dorie graduated in physiotherapy at University of Toronto in 1945 and worked in hospitals in Ottawa, London, ON, Toronto and Calgary. Following marriage in 1950, birth of daughter Susan in 1954 and son Roger in 1957, she moved with her family to Calgary in 1959. In 2006, she moved to Victoria where she was a long time resident at Carlton House until shortly before her death. She is survived by her daughter in Vancouver, BC, son in Oakville, ON, ex-husband Lorne in Victoria, BC and grandchildren Aubrey in Vancouver and Quenton in Montreal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Our deepest Condolences to the Frame family and all her many friends.
It was our privilege to meet and take care of Doris for a brief time on her life.
She was always smiling, happy and a true pleasure to be around.
I hope she didn’t suffer and leaves this life after spreading goodwill to all those who were lucky enough to know her.
Godspeed Doris, we will miss your presence and personality!
Cliff Leachman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved