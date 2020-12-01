(née Knechtel) Doris J. Zinn of Whitby, formerly of Waterloo and Hanover, Ontario, passed away on November 29, 2020 at her residence in her 97th year. Beloved mother of John of Toronto and Margaret and her husband Wayne Button of Whitby. Dearest grandmother of John and Brian. She is survived by her sister-in-law Deloris Knechtel of London, and predeceased by her parents, Karl and Margaret Knechtel, her husband Dr. William J. Zinn, her sister Lenore Bewick (the late Howard) and her brother Paul Knechtel. Upon graduation from the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing in 1946, Doris became a registered nurse and, upon receiving her Public Health Diploma from the University of Toronto, she began her career with the VON in Toronto and subsequently at the Hanover Memorial Hospital, finally enjoying 23 years as a Public Health Nurse for the Grey-Owen Sound Health Unit, retiring in 1986. She was an active church member and taught RNA classes through the Red Cross, as well as volunteering with the United Church Women, Hanover Historical Society and Kinettes. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Interment will take place at a later date in Hanover. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation, and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
