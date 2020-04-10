Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris TOFFLEMIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. (Abrash) TOFFLEMIRE


1927 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. (Abrash) TOFFLEMIRE Obituary
TOFFLEMIRE, Doris M. (nee Abrash) December 5, 1927 - April 5, 2020 Passed away at age 92 in the company of her faithful caregivers at the Ballycliffe Long Term Care Residence in Ajax Ontario. She had tested positive for COVID-19. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Lyle/"Toff" (1997). She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Avis (Robinson) Abrash, brother Tom (Eleanor), sister Madeline Kent (Art), brother-in-law Ralph and former sister-in-law Avis Freeman. Survived by her two daughters, Nancy Williams (Rod) and Debbie McGregor (Dave). Very proud grandmother of Aaron Williams (Kimberley), Hollie Newman (Jason), Heather Harmer (Jeff predeceased), Tyler McGregor (Ashley), and Reid McGregor (fiancée Lauren Sauvé). Fondly remembered as Great Gramma Dodo by Isaac and Eva Harmer, Claire and Julia Williams, and Charlie and Thomas McGregor. Also in the hearts of many nieces and nephews. Doris grew up in Windsor Ontario where her Chi Alpha Gamma sorority sisters were among her best and lifelong friends. When Lyle's job at Chrysler moved their family to Ajax in 1966, they were happy to be reunited with the Newitt and Gibson families and many others in their former Windsor circle. After Lyle passed away, Doris joined the Ajax Legion where as an avid card player, she made many new friends. Doris was a knowledgeable sports fan, who also loved "Judge Judy", Matthew McConaughey and all things purple. She enjoyed her art activities at the Nursing Home, signing "DaVinci" to her masterpieces. She always looked forward to her weekly Casino and dinner outings. Due to the current pandemic, there will not be any visitation or funeral at this time. A memorial gathering will be planned in the future. Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, 905-428-8488. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -