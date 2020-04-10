|
|
TOFFLEMIRE, Doris M. (nee Abrash) December 5, 1927 - April 5, 2020 Passed away at age 92 in the company of her faithful caregivers at the Ballycliffe Long Term Care Residence in Ajax Ontario. She had tested positive for COVID-19. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Lyle/"Toff" (1997). She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Avis (Robinson) Abrash, brother Tom (Eleanor), sister Madeline Kent (Art), brother-in-law Ralph and former sister-in-law Avis Freeman. Survived by her two daughters, Nancy Williams (Rod) and Debbie McGregor (Dave). Very proud grandmother of Aaron Williams (Kimberley), Hollie Newman (Jason), Heather Harmer (Jeff predeceased), Tyler McGregor (Ashley), and Reid McGregor (fiancée Lauren Sauvé). Fondly remembered as Great Gramma Dodo by Isaac and Eva Harmer, Claire and Julia Williams, and Charlie and Thomas McGregor. Also in the hearts of many nieces and nephews. Doris grew up in Windsor Ontario where her Chi Alpha Gamma sorority sisters were among her best and lifelong friends. When Lyle's job at Chrysler moved their family to Ajax in 1966, they were happy to be reunited with the Newitt and Gibson families and many others in their former Windsor circle. After Lyle passed away, Doris joined the Ajax Legion where as an avid card player, she made many new friends. Doris was a knowledgeable sports fan, who also loved "Judge Judy", Matthew McConaughey and all things purple. She enjoyed her art activities at the Nursing Home, signing "DaVinci" to her masterpieces. She always looked forward to her weekly Casino and dinner outings. Due to the current pandemic, there will not be any visitation or funeral at this time. A memorial gathering will be planned in the future. Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, 905-428-8488. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020