Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Bernard and his late wife Deborah and Barrie and his partner Dianne. Sadly missed by grandchildren Jeffrey Couke (Sarah), David Couke (Adrienne) and Amy Couke (Nelson Sousa), Scott (Denise) Couke, Mark Couke and great grandchildren Hannah, Jayne, Quintin, Logan, Aurelija, Avaya, Emersyn and Cully. In accordance with Doris' wishes, cremation has taken place.