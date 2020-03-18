Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Doris Margaret Neely

Doris Margaret Neely Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Doris Margaret Neely on Thursday March 12, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, at the age of 87 years. Beloved mother of Douglas (Suzanne) Neely. Loving grandmother to Matthew Neely. Cherished sister to Muriel and Calvin and the late Colin. Doris will be missed by her dearest friend Alice Lawler, extended family and friends. Doris had a long and rewarding career teaching primary school at Bowmore Road P.S. She also enjoyed her retirement, working with various horticultural groups, and her own gardening projects. Quilting, and projects for third world children were always part of her life. As per Doris's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to Sick Kids. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 18, 2020
