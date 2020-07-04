It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Doris Mary Crosby (nee: Leblanc) in her 78th year. She was surrounded by her loving family and passed peacefully on June 26, 2020 after a brief illness. Doris was the much loved and devoted mother to Sheila Barchard and Kirby Crosby (Christine Thompson), and a wonderful 2nd mother to Susan Gibbs and Cory Gibbs (deceased). She was deeply cherished and will be sadly missed by her granddaughters, Erika Mask (Graham), Hailee Barchard (Kyle), Jillian Thompson (Jared), Melissa Brustmann and Melissa Scott (Jeff), as well as her son-in-law Jim Barchard, her niece, Sheila (Bernie) Sollows and great-niece, Kaytlyn Sollows, and her many other nieces and nephews. She was a loving and caring sister to Joan Adams (Fred), and was predeceased by her sisters, Cecile Muise (Abby), Shirley Sollows and her brother Gerald Leblanc (Hilda). She was also predeceased by her parents, Mary Alice Leblanc (Dulain) and Laurent Alfred Leblanc. Doris was a selfless, caring person who always put others before herself. Although she struggled with many health issues over the years, she always wore a smile and was always up for anything fun. She made fast friends and touched many lives with her thoughtfulness and her positive attitude. Doris really treasured the times spent with family and friends and will be truly missed by many. The family would like to extend many thanks to Dr. Lottering, Paula from CE LHINS and to the palliative care team from VHA, especially Lyn, Rae and Sherry for their great care, attentiveness and understanding over the past few weeks. Many thanks and gratitude to Kyle Warren who was very special to Doris and her family and was an integral part of her care team. We couldn't have managed without all of you. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville, ON, L1C 2Z1 from 3:00 to 5:00. We ask that the first hour be limited to family and the second hour be for friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Canadian Liver Foundation or to the charity of your choice
. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Morris Funeral Chapel Online condolences can be made to www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca