Peacefully at Hillsdale Terraces on Monday, June 22, 2020, Doris in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Russell Davis. Loving mother of Margaret Vetzal (Bill), Carolyn Clancy (Jim) and Ward Davis (Heather). Devoted gramma to Stacey (Sharon), Christine (Jeff), Laura (Jon Paul), Allison, Angela (Brett), Patrick and Joseph and great-gramma to Emily, Katie, Holly, late Jacob, Nathaniel, Christian, Monya, Olivia, Cole, Elias and Avareigh. Predeceased by her siblings Robert Ward, Irene Talbot, Iris Andrey, and Marguerite Rospond. Will be sadly missed by her best friend of ninety years Jean Marchant. A private family service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376). Donations in memory of Doris may be made to the Back Door Mission Oshawa at Simcoe Street United Church or Hearth Place and online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
