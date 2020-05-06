Doris passed peacefully at the Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre in Toronto. We are extremely grateful for the excellent care and support given to her and to her family over the past few months by the staff at Sunnybrook Care Centre. She lived a full and rewarding life. Her early adulthood was as a member of the ATS, a branch of the British army that went into neighbourhoods after the bombings to assist others. She married a Canadian during the war and in 1947 at the age of 24, emigrated to Canada with two children. Doris and Albert continued to expand their family over the years. She had a busy life both working and raising a family. Widowed in 1986, Doris spent the next 33 years living independently at the St Martins Centre in Pickering. She involved herself in her community and was honoured as "Senior of the Year" for Pickering in 2005. Doris became a familiar face at Tim Horton's in Pickering Town Centre, where after taking the flag bus, (a service that she was instrumental in getting implemented), she would spend several hours on many days of the week visiting with others. Doris is lovingly remembered and will be missed by her seven children, their spouses, her 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and innumerable friends from her very active and rewarding life. A celebration of life will be arranged at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre "Grant a Wish" Program, Royal Canadian Legion: Branch 606 or The Salvation Army are greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 6, 2020.