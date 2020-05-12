Suddenly at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday May 3rd, 2020 at 10:45 p.m. Predeceased by her husband Sanford Walter Tolkacz (1993). Dear Mother to Debbie, Sandy, Linda, June, Jim, Nelson, Andre, Brenda, Rosie, Nancy, Glen. Predeceased by children Kenny and Sherry. Loving sister to Nelson, Josettem, Agat, Gagnon. Grandmother too many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doris passed away peacefully and will be sadly missed. Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the charity of choice would be greatly appreciated and can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD. 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). There will be no showing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All will be notified. Thank you and God Bless. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on May 12, 2020.