|
|
In loving memory of our dear Mother, Sister, Nanny and Great Nanny Dorothy Carleton (Boxall). A sunset marks each long days passing. Darkness comes to steal our sight. The spark of warmth that each day gives us smothered with fall of night. So too that day 20 years ago when God came and reclaimed your soul Did nightfall visit all our lives to leave us sad and less than whole. Yet in us burns the knowledge of A day we know will surely dawn When all loved ones are reunited With dark despair forever gone. Missing you always, Mum. Love Ruth, Bob, Dawn, Steve and Marilyn and families.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020