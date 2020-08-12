1/1
Dorothy "Dot/Dotty" CRANDELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side on Monday, August 10, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Douglas "Crabby" Crandell. Loving mom of Kelly Salway and the late Raymond Ireland. Mother-in-law of Susan Ireland. Devoted gramma and great-gramma. Cherished sister of Joan (the late Vertle) Gill, Archie (the late Rolean) Barbeau and predeceased by Marcella and Virginia. Dorothy will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. Dorothy did not wish a viewing, service or celebration of life to take place. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Dorothy to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIntosh-Anderson
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved