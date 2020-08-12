Passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side on Monday, August 10, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Douglas "Crabby" Crandell. Loving mom of Kelly Salway and the late Raymond Ireland. Mother-in-law of Susan Ireland. Devoted gramma and great-gramma. Cherished sister of Joan (the late Vertle) Gill, Archie (the late Rolean) Barbeau and predeceased by Marcella and Virginia. Dorothy will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. Dorothy did not wish a viewing, service or celebration of life to take place. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Dorothy to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.