May 5, 1929 to April 14, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Elizabeth Jewell (nee Wright) in her 91st year, on April 14, 2020 beloved wife of William Gordon Jewell (2016) of Bowmanville, loving mother of Gordon Boyd (2006) and William Charles (Susan). Much loved Grandmother to Tess, Gregory (Amy), Erin, Kale and Scott, and loving Great Grandmother to Owen. Dorothy is survived by her sister Marion Wagg of Oshawa. The family wishes to thank the Ottawa East Palliative Care Team, Dr Vincent, and the wonderful staff of the Maycourt Hospice for their exceptional and attentive care during Dorothy's battle with emphysema. Dorothy was well known for her beautiful gardens in Bowmanville, her love of antiques, and most importantly her delicious butter tarts and lemon meringue pie. A celebration of life ceremony will take place at a later date and her ashes will be interred at Oshawa Union Cemetery.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 23, 2020