Dorothy Kinzie


1953 - 11
Dorothy Kinzie Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Kinzie at home, on Saturday March 7th, 2020, in her 66th year. Dorothy is survived by her partner Bruce, loving mother of Meghan (Jamie). Treasured grandmother to Caleb, Natalie, and Liam. Dorothy will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family, Gordie (Carolyn), Lorna, Peter (Tracy), Diane (Bryan), and many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her brother Glenn and parents Gord and Isabel. No formal funeral services will be held. Donations in Memory of Dorothy can be made to the .
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 11, 2020
