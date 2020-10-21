1/2
Dorothy Mae Sandercock
It comes with so many great memories of our mom, Dorothy Mae, and to sadly say mom passed away peacefully at Oshawa, Ontario, on October 17, 2020 at the age of 84. You could have never met a sweeter person than our mother. She was a pillar of strength to her family and friends. Mom was kind, funny, and the most precious sole, and we all love her so much. Her silent demeanor shaped who our family is today. She was her daughter's best friend, and son's strongest supporter. There are so many special memories of mom from being a nanny, to our little outings, and all our special occasions. As I am writing this about her, if you could see my face, I have the biggest smile as all those memories are flooding to the surface of my mind. Mom will be remembered by family and friends and will be truly missed. Dorothy is the daughter of Edward Griffen Beavis, and Unnice Victoria (nee: Worsley). Loving wife to John McKay Sandercock and mother of John Jeffery Sandercock, and Lori Ann Parsons. A friend to Henry Dykstra. Her grandchildren are Michael John Robert Parsons, and Olivia Sandercock. Sister of Jean (Andy) Senko, Ted (Velma) Beavis, Bill (Gloria) Beavis, and Ken (Edith) Beavis. A private interment will take place at Mount Lawn Cemetery, Whitby. Donations can be made to an association of preference. Thank you to all who were part of my mom's life. She appreciated all who touched her world.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
