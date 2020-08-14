1/1
Dorothy May (Bretney) GLENDENNING
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved Wife of the late John (July 2019) for just shy of 70 years. Loving Mother of Cathy (Ray Irwin). Cherished Grandma "Nanny" of Megan (Aiden Taylor). Dear Sister of Tom Bretney and the late Caroline (late Wally). Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and other family and friends. A heartfelt thanks to the caring staff of the Port Perry Villa. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). If desired, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
