|
|
Of Hanover, formerly of Uxbridge, passed away at Hanover & District Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in her 97th year. Loving mother of Doug and his wife Susan Law of Fort Erie and Debbie McCaslin-Teggart and her husband Stan Teggart of Hanover. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her granddaughter Sara McCaslin of Newmarket. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph "Ham" (2014), sisters Marjorie Bourke, Stella MacIntosh, brother Earle Miller and her parents Frederick and Edna (Rody) Miller. Private services will be held with inurnment to follow in Durham Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Hanover & District Hospital Foundation or Grace United Church would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Rhody Family Funeral Home, Chesley. www.rhodyfamily.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020