Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhody Family Funeral Home
65 Fourth Street SW
Chesley, ON N0G 1L0
519-363-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy MCCASLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May (Miller) MCCASLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy May (Miller) MCCASLIN Obituary
Of Hanover, formerly of Uxbridge, passed away at Hanover & District Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in her 97th year. Loving mother of Doug and his wife Susan Law of Fort Erie and Debbie McCaslin-Teggart and her husband Stan Teggart of Hanover. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her granddaughter Sara McCaslin of Newmarket. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph "Ham" (2014), sisters Marjorie Bourke, Stella MacIntosh, brother Earle Miller and her parents Frederick and Edna (Rody) Miller. Private services will be held with inurnment to follow in Durham Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Hanover & District Hospital Foundation or Grace United Church would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Rhody Family Funeral Home, Chesley. www.rhodyfamily.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -