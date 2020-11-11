1/1
Dorothy May TANNER
1924-01-12 - 2020-11-08
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy May Tanner. Predeceased by her beloved husband Albert James Tanner and son Edward. Dorothy is survived by her children James (Jacquelynn), Audrey (Keith), Ronald (Eileen), Judy and David. Cherished Nana to Jason, Clayton (Amy), Adam (Darlene), Michelle, Tania, Becky and Matthew. Great Nana to Logan, Lincoln, Keira, Ashton, Shaelyn, Hunter and Chase. Loving Aunt to Edna and Cousin to Ted (Sharon) Teresa (Steve) and Jan (Angelo). Fondly remembered by Dear Friends Josie, Carol, Jessica, Marie, the Strickland, Halfyard, Jackson, Wilson families and the workers on Ashburn Way. Much appreciation for the comfort and care provided by all the dedicated staff at Fairview Lodge. Private family internment. A Celebration Of Life To Take Place Later. In remembrance of Dorothy donations gratefully accepted to the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation (905)683-2320 ext. 1501.


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
4166983121
