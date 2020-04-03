Home

Dorothy May Wright

Dorothy May Wright (neé Watson) born in Oshawa November 20, 1924, passed into the presence of her Lord on March 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of seventy-two years, Edward Wright, in 2016. Dorothy worked in several places in the city during her life, the longest being many years at Eaton's in the Oshawa Shopping Centre. Together Dorothy and Ed dedicated their lives to service in the local church, much of the time encouraging children, youth and young adults to grow in their faith in Jesus Christ. Dorothy is survived by her brother George Watson, children; Tom (Doris) and George (Kathleen), grandchildren and great grandchildren. Since October 2018, she has lived at Chartwell Wynfield Care Home in Oshawa. We want to thank Dr. Dhillon, the Nurses, and other staff in the Samac Trail area for their love and care, as they made it a home for her. In respect of the current events, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 3, 2020
