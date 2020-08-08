1/1
Dorothy RIDDELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, August 6, 2020 Dorothy "Dot" Riddell passed away at the age of 97 years. Dorothy had varied experiences throughout her long life. She once bowled a perfect game, managed high school cafeterias in Scarborough, and later on ran a marina and a motel in the Kawarthas with her husband Roy, all while cheering on her beloved Blue Jays! Dorothy made the best gravy, and her delicious coleslaw and waldorf salads were always requested at family gatherings. She was always the first in line to clean up, often leaving the kitchen cleaner than when she arrived. Together Dorothy and Ray, her husband of over 40 years who predeceased her in 1984, raised three sons - Jerry, Bob (Maureen) and Steve (Chris). She will be lovingly remembered by her 3 sons, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The Riddell family is very grateful for the exceptional care Dorothy received from the staff on McLaughlin Bay and Lakeview Trail at the Chartwell Wynfield Long Term Care facility, which has been her home for the last 4 years. Dorothy has been cremated and a private family service will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Alzheimer Society Durham Region.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved