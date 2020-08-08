Dorothy RIDDELL

On Thursday, August 6, 2020 Dorothy "Dot" Riddell passed away at the age of 97 years. Dorothy had varied experiences throughout her long life. She once bowled a perfect game, managed high school cafeterias in Scarborough, and later on ran a marina and a motel in the Kawarthas with her husband Roy, all while cheering on her beloved Blue Jays! Dorothy made the best gravy, and her delicious coleslaw and waldorf salads were always requested at family gatherings. She was always the first in line to clean up, often leaving the kitchen cleaner than when she arrived. Together Dorothy and Ray, her husband of over 40 years who predeceased her in 1984, raised three sons - Jerry, Bob (Maureen) and Steve (Chris). She will be lovingly remembered by her 3 sons, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The Riddell family is very grateful for the exceptional care Dorothy received from the staff on McLaughlin Bay and Lakeview Trail at the Chartwell Wynfield Long Term Care facility, which has been her home for the last 4 years. Dorothy has been cremated and a private family service will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Alzheimer Society Durham Region.