It is with sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mum. After the news of her being sick, she passed rather quickly and left us at 9:46pm February 23, just 3 weeks shy of her 82nd birthday. She leaves behind family and friends that will miss her dearly. Both her daughter Jacquie and her son Scott want to thank all those that passed along stories and came to say goodbye. Until we meet again, watch over us mum. Loving you forever in our Hearts.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 26, 2020